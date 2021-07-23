Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dotfile — Landing page exploration

Dotfile — Landing page exploration
Hello Dribbblers! 👋

Recently, I've helped Tom and Didier on one of our latest project called Dotfile. Kudos to Tom for leading the creation of the identity, the landing page and the product design! 👏

Collecting and approving documents from third parties is a critical aspect for many businesses, whether they need to onboard a client, a partner, a supplier, or an employee. This process is too often managed with emails or inadequate tools. Dotfile allows users to build approval workflows for any type of documents. 📄

We didn't decide to continue with this version of the landing page, but I wanted to share it with you anyway ✨

