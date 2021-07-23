Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalia Zhukova

UNIQ

Natalia Zhukova
Natalia Zhukova
  • Save
UNIQ ux jewelry interface typography web website e-commerce branding ui
UNIQ ux jewelry interface typography web website e-commerce branding ui
UNIQ ux jewelry interface typography web website e-commerce branding ui
Download color palette
  1. img 1.png
  2. img 2.png
  3. img 3.png

Hello Dribbble! Today I would love to share my new design concept.
Light e-commerce website for a jewelry brand. Hope you guys like it. Press "L" to show some 💛
________________________________________
All image credit goes to their respective authors.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Natalia Zhukova
Natalia Zhukova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Natalia Zhukova

View profile
    • Like