Finance Landing Page Animation

Finance Landing Page Animation
Looking to attract new clients? Nothing is more important than a well-built landing page that tells about your product or services. Here's a concept of a landing page for a bank and finance management mobile app.

The shot shows the animated landing page. On top, we put the app's screens, followed by a bank card section with their benefit points, and followed by a CTA to download the app.

We picked a minimalist color scheme with the dominating dark grey color. We used gradients and bright color touches to make the interface elements pop out and make a difference between the page sections.

This concept has a sleek look that matches the fintech industry trends and advertises the product in a way that makes the users scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit that CTA button.

