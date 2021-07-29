Finance Landing Page Animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
Looking to attract new clients? Nothing is more important than a well-built landing page that tells about your product or services. Here's a concept of a landing page for a bank and finance management mobile app.
The shot shows the animated landing page. On top, we put the app's screens, followed by a bank card section with their benefit points, and followed by a CTA to download the app.
We picked a minimalist color scheme with the dominating dark grey color. We used gradients and bright color touches to make the interface elements pop out and make a difference between the page sections.
This concept has a sleek look that matches the fintech industry trends and advertises the product in a way that makes the users scroll down to the bottom of the page and hit that CTA button.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.