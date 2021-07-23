Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Geographic Blog on Mobile

Geographic Blog on Mobile environment ecology geography photography nature user interface mobile ui web web design mobile website mobile screens mobile blog interaction design studio interface ui ux graphic design design
Take another glance at the web design for a niche blog devoted to the topics connected with environment, ecosystems, geography and all things the modern state of nature. Here the design impresses the visitor from the first seconds with the spectacular photo content, minimalistic layout and elegant typography, and that's how it looks on mobile. Stay tuned!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the list of essential elements of a web page, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

