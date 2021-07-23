Aufait UX

Dashboard Concept

Aufait UX
Aufait UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Dashboard Concept ui glass morphism aurora color simple ux clean crm erp minimal dashboard design
Download color palette

Just another concept we have done for a dashboard design. Thoughts in comments please!

Do hit the heart and also, follow us - Aufait UX

Also follow us on
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Aufait UX
Aufait UX
We do user experience design for digital platforms
Hire Us

More by Aufait UX

View profile
    • Like