DAILY UI LANDING PAGE

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The page for imaginary electrician company :) I like solid colours, but maybe should try more gradients and photos in the future prompts. Only desktop version this time!
Hope you guys enjoy it ^^