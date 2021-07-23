Faikar | Logo Designer

Filebox Logo Design Concept

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Filebox Logo Design Concept file storage file sharing software hosting app unique symbol icon mark simple identity brand design logo modern branding minimalist cloud storage logomark
Download color palette

Hi guys! Here's my logo exploration for the cloud storage company. This logomark concept visualizes the storage with letter F mark in negative space. What do you think about this?
-
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design 😄
-
I'm avaiable for freelance project
Let's start work together
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
Hire Me

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like