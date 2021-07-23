Alek Chmura // Zante.design
Bahr: Freelancers for hire / homepage

Bahr: Freelancers for hire / homepage ui ux design freelancers marketplace animation homepage custom illustration tsh product design ux ui
Hey guys!
Take a look at homepage of pretty advanced case study for Riyadh based (Saudi Arabia) freelancers marketplace where customers can choose between +58k freelance offers from many different categories. We had a pleasure to completely redesign entire platform.
The start is planned for the beginning of 2022.

See full case at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119488293/Bahr-Freelancers-for-hire

Additionally - get familiar about details of Bahr design process on our blog https://tsh.io/blog/product-design-process-bahr/

