OneFood - Get products from your fav local Shops 🛍️🎉🍾

Part of OneFood Explainer Video #5
Get products from your fav local
Shops 🛍️🎉🍾
One Food Italy is an easy to use platform that offers the opportunity for local producers to place their products on the app. Customer has then the possibility to shop the grocery on the App choosing the products from his preferred producers. They go a bit against the supermarket philosophy to help neighborhood shops.
Make sure to check out the full project details, behind scenes and credit on Behance
Hope u like it also we'll be glad to know your comments ✨
