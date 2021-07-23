Peter Grochowski

SaaS/Fintech web app

SaaS/Fintech web app ux design product table dashboard financial bank enterprise fintech saas experience interfase ui
Still iterating...
Previous approach was way to heavy visually. I took the lighter approach and it feels much more balanced...

------ 
Feedback, especially negative, always welcome!

