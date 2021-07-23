Design Tip - Visual hierarchy 2

Ok, so we talked a little bit about visual hierarchy and why is it important the last time. Now, we want to show you how it could and how it shouldn't look in practice.

Tip by: @StefanTosic @JelenaJankovic

Here you can actually see why using too much colors and emphasis everywhere is a really bad choice. It's simple, users don't know where to look at and probably what they should do! Always be careful with this, and follow your goal, don't stray from it. 😎