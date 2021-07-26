Abolfazl Babaei
OneFood - Payments and errors in delivery 💰💳📲⚠️

OneFood - Payments and errors in delivery 💰💳📲⚠️ support team chat broken box box phone error animation 2d motion aftereffects animation cash delivery errors pos payments
  1. Parva Studio IG_4.mp4
  2. BTS_4-2.gif
  3. BTS_4-1.gif

Part of OneFood Explainer Video #4
Payments and errors in delivery 💰💳📲⚠️
-
One Food Italy is an easy to use platform that offers the opportunity for local producers to place their products on the app. Customer has then the possibility to shop the grocery on the App choosing the products from his preferred producers. They go a bit against the supermarket philosophy to help neighborhood shops.
-
Make sure to check out the full project details, behind scenes and credit on Behance
-
Hope u like it also we'll be glad to know your comments ✨

