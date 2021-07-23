Bohdan Kozachok

Repito App. New Loyalty Card

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

📱 Screens from Repito App.

⚡️ Create loyalty card for any service and set up price, discount, number of visits and expiry date.

💼 Run your business in a new way with Repito CRM!

⚡️ Prototype made with Adobe XD.

New Loyalty Card.mp4
5 MB
Download
Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Kozachok

View profile
    • Like