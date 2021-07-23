Repito App. New Loyalty Card

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
📱 Screens from Repito App.
⚡️ Create loyalty card for any service and set up price, discount, number of visits and expiry date.
💼 Run your business in a new way with Repito CRM!
⚡️ Prototype made with Adobe XD.