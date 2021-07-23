Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Evandito Rizky

Mobile Game App Icon - Daily UI 005

Mobile Game App Icon - Daily UI 005 logo app ui ux graphic design design
App Icon design exploration. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge :)

This design concept would be for a game app that consist a story of member of a gangster who wants to get revenge on his enemy

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 005

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
