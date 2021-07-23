Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ronnie ✪

Live Events App Concept

Ronnie ✪
Ronnie ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Live Events App Concept event streaming live event events app 3d dribbble creative app design ux ui
Live Events App Concept event streaming live event events app 3d dribbble creative app design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Events Dribbble Shot 2.jpg
  2. Events Dribbble Shot.jpg

Tried to mimic 🥳 the real world live events with the virtual events.
User can touch and join the event. Shot is inspired from one successful event platform out there in market (No Copyright claimed) 😉😉

Share your feedback. Show some love by hitting L 🙌

------------------------------------

Follow me on Instagram of ui/ux Patterns

I am a Food Blogger too, you can find my interesting feed in here too at Beardedfoody's Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Ronnie ✪
Ronnie ✪
Good Design is Good Business 🏀
Hire Me

More by Ronnie ✪

View profile
    • Like