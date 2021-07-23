🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Glad to show you one of the illustrations for a website which I've made in collaborations with Alexander Tek.
Lettering logotype by Alexander Tek.
I have used Blender 3d cycles render. The site mockup was made in figma.
If you need 3d illustration or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via victoriaarseni3d@gmail.com