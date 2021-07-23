Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victoria Arseni

Barcelona

Victoria Arseni
Victoria Arseni
Barcelona app webdesign uiux web figma illustration logo illustrator 3d art blender 3d illustrator 3d
Glad to show you one of the illustrations for a website which I've made in collaborations with Alexander Tek.

Lettering logotype by Alexander Tek.

I have used Blender 3d cycles render. The site mockup was made in figma.
If you need 3d illustration or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via victoriaarseni3d@gmail.com

Victoria Arseni
Victoria Arseni

