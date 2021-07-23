Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina G.

Luca - Alberto Fanart

Cristina G.
Cristina G.
  • Save
Luca - Alberto Fanart drawing pixar fanart disney alberto luca happy children procreate kids illustration cute
Download color palette

So after drawing Luca I definitely had to draw Alberto too.
Hopefully I'll draw Giulia next :)

Cristina G.
Cristina G.

More by Cristina G.

View profile
    • Like