Medical app | Mobile App

Medical app | Mobile App
Here's another exploration of a digital tool for the healthcare industry from our design team. Today we're sharing a concept of a mobile app for doctors that helps them monitor their patients and appointments.

The shot shows two screens: the left one is a home page with a doctor's schedule with upcoming appointments. The second screen is a patient's page displaying their personal details and stats.

We designed a dark theme of the app interface and used grey shades to create it. As accent colors, we used white for text content and lavender for the main actions.

This app will become a doctor's virtual assistant that makes their medical practice easier. It gives quick access to one's schedule, a list of appointments, and patients' history and progress.

What do you think about this concept? Share below!

