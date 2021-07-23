Stapehill Stores & Bakery Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Brand identity for the Stapehill Stores & Bakery.
The country store can be found nestled alongside The Old Thatch.
The rebrand has helped make the concept a successful project, taking the business to the next level with a transformation into a gastro, pub kitchen and country store.
Full case study: https://www.dannykp.com/theoldthatchwimbournebranding
