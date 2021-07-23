Danny Kirkpatrick

Stapehill Stores & Bakery Branding

Brand identity for the Stapehill Stores & Bakery.

The country store can be found nestled alongside The Old Thatch.

The rebrand has helped make the concept a successful project, taking the business to the next level with a transformation into a gastro, pub kitchen and country store.

Full case study: https://www.dannykp.com/theoldthatchwimbournebranding

https://www.instagram.com/dannykp_design/

Brand Building Designer
