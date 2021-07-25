Axicube

Applozic | Services accordion animation

Axicube
Axicube
Hire Us
  • Save
Applozic | Services accordion animation visual design cards accordion services redesign product design ux ui experience design graphic design micro interaction animation
Download color palette
  1. vid 4.mp4
  2. accordion shot.png

Applozic redesign is still on the game 😎

Sometimes developers ask us about visualization of micro-interactions. We are always ready to help and increase the quality of final the final product. So here is a small piece of design backstage from Axicube team. Do you like it?

The full Case Study you could check on our Behance

Applozic is used and loved by customers and developers from over 50+, from online marketplaces and eCommerce to on-demand services, to Education Tech, Health Tech, Gaming, Live-Streaming, and more. We need to create a universal and scalable visual language, which shows company value, and evolution.

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!

Axicube
Axicube
Data-driven UX/UI design team
Hire Us

More by Axicube

View profile
    • Like