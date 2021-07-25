Applozic | Services accordion animation

Applozic redesign is still on the game 😎

Sometimes developers ask us about visualization of micro-interactions. We are always ready to help and increase the quality of final the final product. So here is a small piece of design backstage from Axicube team. Do you like it?

The full Case Study you could check on our Behance

Applozic is used and loved by customers and developers from over 50+, from online marketplaces and eCommerce to on-demand services, to Education Tech, Health Tech, Gaming, Live-Streaming, and more. We need to create a universal and scalable visual language, which shows company value, and evolution.

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!