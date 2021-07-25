Design Buffs

Insights Dashboard - UI/UX

Design Buffs
Design Buffs
Hire Us
  • Save
Insights Dashboard - UI/UX app design dashboard ux ui
Insights Dashboard - UI/UX app design dashboard ux ui
Download color palette
  1. insight-io-01.png
  2. insight-io-02.png

Design exploration for an insights dashboard.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Design Buffs
Design Buffs
Frictionless, beautiful design for B2B marketing teams
Hire Us

More by Design Buffs

View profile
    • Like