PES MOBILE 2022 - Messi Theme

PES MOBILE 2022 - Messi Theme vector branding figma ux ui modern design app mobile uiux soccer football messi
Since PES mobile is the best football game available for mobile, I wanted to do a theme based on Lionel Messi as a dedication to his first major international trophy

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
