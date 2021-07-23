Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elena Comte

Strong Female Portrait - Editorial Illustration

Strong Female Portrait - Editorial Illustration textured design flat design portrait magazine illustration confident woman illustration confident women art confident woman portrait sexy woman portrait sexy female portrait gouache female painting women portrait illustration woman illustration strong female illustration strong female face gouache female portrait gouache portrait singer portrait charlotte cardin portrait female portrait strong female portrait editorial illustration
Stylized portrait of Canadian singer Charlotte Cardin. Interpretation of her song "Anyone who loves me" Confident position, direct gaze, straight lines and curves. Strong female portrait editorial illustration. Gouache texture brush strokes and coloured pencils lines. Vibrant pink and scarlet red.

