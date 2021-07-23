Noman

Crypto Wallet App

Noman
Noman
  • Save
Crypto Wallet App mobile app redesign ux ui figma design concept coinbase crypto wallet app crypto wallet cryptocurrency
Download color palette

Thank you for viewing 🤝. Feel free to download the design file from figma community and explore the design. Also appreciate your feedback on this.

Download from Figma Community | Lets connect at Linkedin | 3d illustration by Suasana Studio

Have a good day!

Noman
Noman

More by Noman

View profile
    • Like