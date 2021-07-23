danielmarques.ux

Upshot • Login Page

Upshot • Login Page app ui ux design
Hello guys!

Here is the Login Page for Upshot's Web App, a UI Case Study that connects photographers and models, in a seamless and interesting way.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
