Dark Theme for Project Management Dashboard | Animation

Do you remember our concept web service for product team management? The service helps aspiring teams manage their budget, distribute tasks, and track active projects. Today we're sharing the dark mode design.

The shot shows the dashboard switching to the dark mode. It has the income and expenses chart, income statistics, team members with project filtering, and details of a particular project with quick access to the relevant docs, tasks, and team members.

We designed the dark mode of the web app to let people use without hurting their eyes it in case of poor lighting, during the night time, or during a long period of time.

This concept service gives a quick overview of all projects on just one screen. Users can see project expenses and project task progress. It also features easy project team management with adding and removing options.

