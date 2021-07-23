Tejas Athare

Planetrip - Interplanetary Travel Booking App

planet booking ticket travel booking app travel booking ui
My exploration for an Interplanetary Travel Booking App since galaxy travel would soon be the next big thing! Would love to hear your feedbacks in the comments section! :)

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
