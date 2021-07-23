Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abolfazl Babaei
Parva Studio

OneFood - Supp local producers 🍏🥦🍾

Abolfazl Babaei for Parva Studio
Part of OneFood Explainer Video #2
OneFood - Supp local producers 🍏🥦🍾
One Food Italy is an easy to use platform that offers the opportunity for local producers to place their products on the app. Customer has then the possibility to shop the grocery on the App choosing the products from his preferred producers. They go a bit against the supermarket philosophy to help neighborhood shops.
Make sure to check out the full project details, behind scenes and credit on Behance
Hope u like it also we'll be glad to know your comments ✨

