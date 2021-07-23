Ralf's icons

Free Space Icons

a small icon set with space icons, free for personal and commercal use. enjoy!
icons taken from my icon set: Web line icons - MEGA BUNDLE - 2950+
https://creativemarket.com/ralfs-shop/2864221-Web-line-icons-MEGA-BUNDLE-2950#fullscreen?u=ralfs-shop

space.zip
200 KB
Download
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
