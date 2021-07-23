Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Zhurova

WAVE | logo for restaurant

Maria Zhurova
Maria Zhurova
  • Save
WAVE | logo for restaurant vector minimalism design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Do you want to develop a logo or brand identity with me? ;)

Write me:
mashazhurova943@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +7 950 445 52 46

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Maria Zhurova
Maria Zhurova

More by Maria Zhurova

View profile
    • Like