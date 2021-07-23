🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quberten studio has created a personal brand for Roman RAMZES666 Kushnarev, a Dota 2 player and one of the main faces of esports for its Russian fanbase.
The sign is based on the three sixes from Roman’ nickname. A strong, partly sinister energy is transmitted through the Gothic, which is reinterpreted in the spirit of the times through street graphics. At the junction of the two approaches, a sharp and recognizable style emerges.
For more details: https://quberten.com/ramzes666-personal-brand