Quberten studio has created a personal brand for Roman RAMZES666 Kushnarev, a Dota 2 player and one of the main faces of esports for its Russian fanbase.

The sign is based on the three sixes from Roman’ nickname. A strong, partly sinister energy is transmitted through the Gothic, which is reinterpreted in the spirit of the times through street graphics. At the junction of the two approaches, a sharp and recognizable style emerges.

