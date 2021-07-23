Dashboard design is a very popular tool among businesses these days. They want a simple way to present vital information, reveal trends and risky areas, and so much more.

The main goal is to create a modern and useful UI. This project is showing how to combine functionality and how to be easy for users in one system.Each screen design is in a way so that the application will be intuitive and easy for the user and effective for business purposes. This allows you to create new blocks and perform customisation or redesign very quickly and easily. The bock system help create personal dashboards for each client.

