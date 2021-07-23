Aleksandar Savic

Achievements

Achievements symbol user photo flat icon set icon icons branding design illustration interface web coking diamond star heart badge achievements
Icons for TBC app in Colaboration with Neopix.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-burger-collective/id1187749108

New achievements for The Burger Collective app are here! The experience of reviewing burgers just got better with new gamification and badges of honor.

Rebound of
TBC Icons
