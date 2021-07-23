SHELTE 🗡🏆 - Hoka Hey EP Cover

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi there, it's a new cover for Hoka Hey band, for them last EP.
"SHELTE" is available in the main digital store.
Hope you like it.
Thanks for watching.
🤗