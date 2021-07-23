Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Designer’s Toolbox

Monthly challenge #1 - Cooking recipes

The Designer’s Toolbox
The Designer’s Toolbox
  • Save
Monthly challenge #1 - Cooking recipes figma vector typography design illustration ui
Download color palette

Remember our first ever monthly design challenge? Here's an example of a great design by one of our participants, @liqozone

Looks great, right?!

More designs and a new challenge coming up next week! Wanna join?

https://www.thedesignerstoolbox.com/blog/slack-ux-design-community/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
The Designer’s Toolbox
The Designer’s Toolbox

More by The Designer’s Toolbox

View profile
    • Like