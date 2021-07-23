🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo design for APS HYDRAULICS. It's a hydraulics company, required a creative monogram logo!
Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123844035/APS-MONOGRAM
Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:
Email: skdznin@gmail.com
Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o
• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx
THANK YOU :)