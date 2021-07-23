Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments by Meetanshi integrates UK's Barclaycard

Magento 2 stores must offer secure payment facility to customers in order to win their trust and have a smooth payment system. Meetanshi have come up with Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments extension to allow Magento 2 store owners to accept secure online payments through UK's Barclaycard Payment gateway.

Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments supports accepting two types of payments: ePDQ Direct payment and ePDQ hosted payment. The ePDQ direct payment captures payments on site. The ePDQ hosted payment enables checkout using a hosted payment page for secure transactions using 3D secure and CVC verification.

Benefits of choosing Meetanshi for Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments:

Barclaycard ePDQ Direct payment

• Seamless checkout process.

• The card details are stored in the store's servers and sent to the payment gateway using encryption.

• Admin can handle more customers as card data stored and processed in the Magento 2 store.

• Allows creating orders from backend using Barclaycard Payment method.

Barclaycard ePDQ Hosted payment

• Supports all types of major credit and debit cards along with Paypal.

• Card details are stored on the server of the payment gateway.

• Enable CVC verification.

• 3D secure payment processing for safety against theft.

• Supports Authorize as well as Authorize and Capture payment action.

• Secured customer card details.

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-barclaycard-payments.html