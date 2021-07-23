🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments by Meetanshi integrates UK's Barclaycard
Magento 2 stores must offer secure payment facility to customers in order to win their trust and have a smooth payment system. Meetanshi have come up with Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments extension to allow Magento 2 store owners to accept secure online payments through UK's Barclaycard Payment gateway.
Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments supports accepting two types of payments: ePDQ Direct payment and ePDQ hosted payment. The ePDQ direct payment captures payments on site. The ePDQ hosted payment enables checkout using a hosted payment page for secure transactions using 3D secure and CVC verification.
Benefits of choosing Meetanshi for Magento 2 Barclaycard Payments:
Barclaycard ePDQ Direct payment
• Seamless checkout process.
• The card details are stored in the store's servers and sent to the payment gateway using encryption.
• Admin can handle more customers as card data stored and processed in the Magento 2 store.
• Allows creating orders from backend using Barclaycard Payment method.
Barclaycard ePDQ Hosted payment
• Supports all types of major credit and debit cards along with Paypal.
• Card details are stored on the server of the payment gateway.
• Enable CVC verification.
• 3D secure payment processing for safety against theft.
• Supports Authorize as well as Authorize and Capture payment action.
• Secured customer card details.
For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-barclaycard-payments.html