Altalogy

Collective Migration Platform

Altalogy
Altalogy
"What does a tool for collective migration look like?" wrote Balaji Srinivasan in his recent essay on Miami and the rise of startup cities.

We spent a few hours today trying to answer that question, and here's the final UI mock 🌴

Check out the original twitter thread and feedback from folks who'd love to see the product live 🔥
https://twitter.com/dcedrych/status/1389600553387315204

Altalogy
Altalogy
Product Design for Fintech | Crypto | Deep Tech
