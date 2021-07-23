Collective Migration Platform

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"What does a tool for collective migration look like?" wrote Balaji Srinivasan in his recent essay on Miami and the rise of startup cities.
We spent a few hours today trying to answer that question, and here's the final UI mock 🌴
Check out the original twitter thread and feedback from folks who'd love to see the product live 🔥
https://twitter.com/dcedrych/status/1389600553387315204
Also, if you love it, press "L"🥳
---
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@altalogy.com