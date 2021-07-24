Design Buffs

Monogram and Icon Variations - Branding and Identity

Design Buffs
Design Buffs
Hire Us
  • Save
Monogram and Icon Variations - Branding and Identity logo identity branding graphic design icon illustration
Monogram and Icon Variations - Branding and Identity logo identity branding graphic design icon illustration
Download color palette
  1. solon-icons.png
  2. solon-icons-landing-page.png

An exploration of a dynamic icon for a legal platform for startups.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Design Buffs
Design Buffs
Frictionless, beautiful design for B2B marketing teams
Hire Us

More by Design Buffs

View profile
    • Like