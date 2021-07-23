Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freebie - Khagwal 3D Illustrations

onboarding empty state 3d illustration khagwal 3d illustration design icon design icon set icons pack library iconpack iconset free freebie app mobile app interface mobile app design illustration 3d
  1. Khagwal-3D.png
  2. Khagwal-3D-Prototype-1.png
  3. Khagwal-3D-Prototype-2.png

Hello 👋
I created 45 free to use 3D illustrations in 5 different themes and 5 different angles. You can check it out at 3d.khagwal.co.

It is also available for Figma.

Cheerio!

Design System @Paytm

