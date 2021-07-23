Web design for Vectonator

We partnered with Vectonator, an Illustration Software that has gotten funding of the biggest Venture Capital firms globally to help them with website design and development.

What are the secrets of gaining the trust of investors? To first gain the trust of over 4M designers. How? With a visual UI consistency and a cohesive user experience? How? By investing time in a design system. How? By partnering up with LIFT Agency.

Of course, them being the creator of the most intuitive and precise Illustration Software out there definitely helps. Good product + good design = success. Simple.

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch