Koustav Hazra

Yumetourou song - Radwimps | Song album recreation #14

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra
  • Save
Yumetourou song - Radwimps | Song album recreation #14 album cover design album art lightroom love song movie album movie album recreation your name manga anime permission less projects photoshop photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Yumetourou by Radwimps. It's the 14th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/5mEqD00bdFcsiVd0MfvEeF?si=12310115da104762

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra

More by Koustav Hazra

View profile
    • Like