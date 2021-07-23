🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Maihem (043)
🔈 Sound, airshade - satellite
👉 👀 Swipe the carousel to view details and posters.
Friday is always the final animation of the week. This time it's some kind of mixture of the Harry Potter Snitch and the planet Saturn, huh. And it happens. Looks fresh and sleek, doesn't it? Write in the comments what you think about such shades, every opinion is important to me.
More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram
😍 Don't forget to like
Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance
Have a nice day and a wonderful weekend!