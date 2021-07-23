Artemiy Lebedev

Maihem, 043

Maihem, 043 motion design ui figma webdesign uidesign ux 3d colourful abstract app web illustration details ae render redshift music aftereffects motion motion graphics
Maihem (043)
🔈 Sound, airshade - satellite
👉 👀 Swipe the carousel to view details and posters.

Friday is always the final animation of the week. This time it's some kind of mixture of the Harry Potter Snitch and the planet Saturn, huh. And it happens. Looks fresh and sleek, doesn't it? Write in the comments what you think about such shades, every opinion is important to me.

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Stay tuned
Have a nice day and a wonderful weekend!

Design Director Mative Labs Jury Member AWWWARDS
