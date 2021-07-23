Arina D

Online learning platform

Arina D
Arina D
  • Save
Online learning platform course app course uxui user experience ui design inspiration figma education app design interface online learning platform mobile app app user interface ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers!
This is my first shot. I created the concept of an online learning platform.

Let me know what you think about it 😊

Arina D
Arina D

More by Arina D

View profile
    • Like