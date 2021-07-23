AdeamsArt

Jeep and Camper Trailer

AdeamsArt
AdeamsArt
  • Save
Jeep and Camper Trailer outdoor black and white 4wd jeep adventure branding logo design sticker lineart badge design illustration vector monoline line art
Download color palette

My client recently purchased a Camper Trailer to traveling in and for weekends away camping and 4WD (Four Wheel Driving) with their Jeep Club. They need a logo design for a sticker that encompasses the notion of camping, four-wheel driving, and the logo name is Chez-Al.

What do you think about this logo?
Leave a comment for your feedback.
Press "L" if you Like it.

This project was commissioned by java1416 on Fiverr

Wanna get yours?
Reach me out on
Fiverr | Gmail | Instagram

AdeamsArt
AdeamsArt

More by AdeamsArt

View profile
    • Like