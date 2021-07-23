Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rhinoda Team

Projects Manager App

Rhinoda Team
Rhinoda Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Projects Manager App uxui top app popular interface inter dashboard desktop graph testing design development team projects manager
Download color palette

Hi, dribbblers

The quality and deadlines of the projects mostly depend on accurate planning.

Our team has implemented a new concept of design which allows to take into account all features and create a productive team work.

We are pleased to read your comments 😍

Do not forget to add ❤️ and follow me and our team.

Contact us at our site https://rhinoda.com/
Behance https://www.behance.net/rhinoda
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rhinoda.tech/

Rhinoda Team
Rhinoda Team
Welcome to our Dribbble portfolio 🏀
Hire Me

More by Rhinoda Team

View profile
    • Like