Katya Shokopenko

Skincare mobile app

Katya Shokopenko
Katya Shokopenko
  • Save
Skincare mobile app design ux
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

I would like to share with you this skincare app that helps users find the right skincare routine and enables them to track their daily progress.

Hope you guys like it 💞

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Katya Shokopenko
Katya Shokopenko

More by Katya Shokopenko

View profile
    • Like