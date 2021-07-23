Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Al-Amin Molla

Social Media Post | Learning Bangladesh

Al-Amin Molla
Al-Amin Molla
  • Save
Social Media Post | Learning Bangladesh logo design illustration graphic design social media design
Download color palette

This post may change the mindset of the upper class or rich people of the society because the rich people of our society need to be a little aware of whether the help they give to the helpless poor people actually benefits those helpless people.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Al-Amin Molla
Al-Amin Molla

More by Al-Amin Molla

View profile
    • Like