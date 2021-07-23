Clickable Design
Clickable Agency

EcoToys — Wooden Blocks Shop Landing Page

Clickable Design
Clickable Agency
Clickable Design for Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
EcoToys — Wooden Blocks Shop Landing Page shop ecommerce baby care children kids pastel wooden block toy uiux trend design web landing ux ui
EcoToys — Wooden Blocks Shop Landing Page shop ecommerce baby care children kids pastel wooden block toy uiux trend design web landing ux ui
Download color palette
  1. SHOT.png
  2. SHOT–2.png

👋 Happy Friday, guys!

Take a look at our exploration of a hero section for the wooden toys landing page. Pastel colors, soft typography convey care and safety.

If you want to see more of our works, check our Instagram or website.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like