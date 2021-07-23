Ghani Pradita
Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack

Nikuu - a Free 3d Illustration pack
Hello! Here is a 3d illustration pack that we made for you. You can use it for free on any personal or even commercial product. My only request is don't resell it, please ;).

You can find this kit in Figma community: https://bit.ly/nikuubypaperpillar

Happy weekend!

